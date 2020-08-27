Sports News

Ebusua Dwarfs complete the signing of ex-Ghana youth star Asiedu Attobrah

Former New Edubiase United player, Asiedu Attobrah

Ebusua Dwarfs have reached an agreement with former Ghana U20 star, Asiedu Attobrah over a possible transfer ahead of 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season according to multiple reports in the media.

Attobrah has been unattached since July 2019 after leaving Iraqi side Erbil FC where he spent just a season.



The former New Edubiase United FC player moved to Iraq to sign for Al-Shorta FC in 2018 before joining Erbil after ten months.

Attobrah has previously had stint with Belgian side KV Kortrijk following his participation in the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand, 2015.



The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to add bite to the attack of the Mysterious club when the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season starts as the club were in the relegation zone of the truncated 2019/2020 season.

