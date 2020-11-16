Ebusua Dwarfs goalkeeper Razak Issah scores a free kick in 2020/21 GPL

Ebusua Dwarfs snatched a point in an extraordinary fashion thanks to an injury-time equalizer from goalkeeper Issah Razak in their 2-2 stalemate against Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

Sharks were denied victory courtesy a remarkable late free-kick from the shot-stopper at the Cape Coast stadium.



The ‘Abontoa bontoa’ lads needed a fortuitous 85th-minute goal from the goalkeeper to salvage a point and deny Sharks a victory on the road as the game ended 2-2.



Dwarfs went ahead in the 40th minute after Dennis Korsah-Akoumah scored a penalty.



The lead lasted for just a minute as the experienced Richard Mpong restored parity for the away side.

In the 57th minute, Sharks took the lead courtesy a fine effort by Ishmael Hammond.



They held on the lead with resolute defending until the 86th minute when goalkeeper Razak left his post to score.



Watch video below



