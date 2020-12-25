Ebusua Dwarfs hold Great Olympics to a 1-1 draw

Charles Danso Otu was on target for Olympics

A resolute performance from Ebusua Dwarfs has seen the team hold Great Olympics to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

On the matchday, the home team had a bright start to the game with their passing ensuring they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.



Soon in the 12th minute, Great Olympics took the lead through an equalizer from Charles Danso Otu.



Unfortunately, the lead would not last with Obed Bentum netting in the 14th minute to restore parity for Ebusua Dwarfs.



Although both teams played some fine attacking football from there on, neither side could score and had to go into the break on level pegging.

After recess, Great Olympics continued to push in their quest to take the lead to merit all three points.



With Ebusua Dwarfs staying compact and defending well, the game has ended in a draw with both teams taking home a point.



Today’s result leaves Great Olympics sitting top of the Ghana Premier League standings while Dwarfs occupy the 9th spot.