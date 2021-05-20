Ebusua Dwarfs issues statement disagreeing with Disciplinary Committee ruling

Ebusua Dwarfs

Ebusua Dwarfs have said that they disagree with the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) decision to pronounce them losers of their encounter against Legon Cities on Matchday 23.

The club maintains that the verdict is deceptive and violates the law and that it will appeal to the Appeals Committee for justice.



The club told fans they will use every legal means to get the deducted points back.



"We disagree with the decision of the appeals committee of Ghana Football Association in relation to our matchday 23 fixture of the Ghana premier league which the referee (Alfaa Ba Adey) decided to stop the match claiming threats on his life. This decision in our view is misleading and flawed," the club statement read.



According to the statement, the club submitted its appeal within the time window specified to guarantee that the verdict is reversed.

"We have filed an appeal within the stipulated time and we are convinced it will SUCCEED."



The Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee handed down an eight-point ruling against Ebusua Dwarfs for forcing the game against Legon Cities to be called off.



Ebusua Dwarfs have been declared losers of the match for their participation in stopping the game, and a further 3 points have been removed from their accumulated points.



The club has also been fined 6,000 Ghana Cedis by the Ghana Football Association, a portion of which will be given to Legon Cities as part of their travel expenses.