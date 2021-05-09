Ebusua Dwarfs to stay at Cape Coast Stadium until end of season - NSA boss

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs will continue to use the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as their home venue until the end of the season according to the Director-General for the National Sports Authority Professor Peter Twumasi.

The team was to be relocated to the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina ahead of the renovation works to be carried out at the venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.



After the postponement of the World Cup qualifiers to September by CAF, the NSA boss indicated that there will be more time for the work to done thus Dwarfs can use the venue until the end of the season.



“We will allow the club to use the venues after the postponement from CAF. We will sit down with the clubs and have a discussion with them when we are ready to do the work”, he told Happy FM.



The NSA boss also hinted that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is nearing its completion stages and will be handed over to the clubs after the Sports Minister has inspected the facility.

“There has been a lot of work done at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, most of the works have been completed, the floodlight, scoreboard, the VVIP has received a major facelift and all the broken seats have been fixed”.



“The tartan tracks and everything has been completed. The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif wants to visit all the venues before he gives the go-ahead before we can commission the venue and hand it over.”



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been closed down since February 2020.