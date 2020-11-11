Ebusua Dwarfs will take part in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League - Harrison Addo

Prosper Harrison Addo is GFA General Secretary

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has disclosed to Happy Sports that Ebusua Dwarfs will still participate in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite the club undergoing liquidation.

The Registrar-General’s Department had ordered the Ghana Football Association to kick out Ebusua Dwarfs from the upcoming Ghana Premier League as the Cape Coast-based side were in official liquidation and therefore could not function as an operating entity.



In January 2019, a Cape Coast court ordered for the liquidation of the club following their failure to pay an undisclosed debt owed a lower division club, Great Liverpool, for the transfer of Patrick Villars.



Great Liverpool had dragged Dwarfs to court in an attempt to retrieve transfer fees for Villars who joined Dwarfs from Great Liverpool in 1999.



The long legal battle concluded in January 2019 when the court approved a motion to liquidate Dwarfs in order to settle the debt.

In January 2020, the official liquidator wrote to the GFA to request for them to annul Dwarfs’ status as a Premier League Club but with Dwarfs actively participating in the truncated 2019/2020 league season, no action was taken.



The GFA was served with another letter to expel Dwarfs from the Ghana Premier League or face contempt of court.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, the GFA General Secretary said Dwarfs will be part of the Premier League when it commences.



“The issue is not new to us. Last season the same issue was brought before us. Dwarfs went to court to place an injunction on the GFA and the Register’s General Department so we couldn’t do anything. Meetings are currently ongoing between Dwarfs and the liquidators and, I can say for now they are still part of the league”.