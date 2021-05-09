'Eccentric' Balotelli and Boateng about to gain promotion to Serie A with Monza

AC Monza forwards Balotelli and KP Boateng

The turns that life and football take. Mario Balotelli, a prodigy of football and with an excellent quality, showed from a young age that he had the football skills to inscribe his name in the history of the great clubs of Europe, but his 'disorganized' head and a life marked by more controversies and news outside that on the pitch, has led him to earn a new opportunity in the Italian second division.

There he met Kevin-Prince Boateng, a footballer who has also stood out in greats such as Milan, where he left fond memories, and who, at 34 years old, accumulates many experiences, goals and even an adventure as a footballer for FC Barcelona. Regarding his adventure in LaLiga, the second after military in Las Palmas, perhaps, the most outstanding thing was that he thought he was going to sign for Espanyol instead of for the Barca club, but the German-Ghanaian forward, after a crazy life As a young man, he is now a benchmark for his values, for example, in his tireless fight against racism.



Well, today both fight for a common front: Promote to Serie A with Monza. The Lombard team is owned by Silvio Berlusconi, who bought it in 2018 to give a second life to a club that in 2015 had gone bankrupt and disappeared from professional football. The former Milan president also has the support of Galliani, with whom he already worked side by side in the Rossoneri entity and who took over the club during his time as Prime Minister of Italy.



Thanks to his management, Monza already rose in category last season and now, history could repeat itself. In the absence of a day for the end of Serie B, the Lombardy team occupies the third position 2 points behind Salernitana that, if next Monday 10, when the last day of the championship will be played in a unified way, they were defeated and even tied their meeting, a victory for Balotelli and Boateng against Brescia, the Italian's previous team, would mean their direct promotion to Serie A.



How are you doing?

On an individual level, the one who has been leaving in recent weeks and is giving the necessary push to the team to achieve the goal is Balotelli, who in his last three games has scored three goals of the total of five he has scored in the eleven games disputed. Boateng, who has not seen a goal since February, has also scored 5 goals, but in his case, in 24 appearances.



How did they get here?



Boateng, when he signed him with Monza, explained the following: "It is difficult to say no to Galliani and Berlusconi, because we have a bond that goes beyond football." The former Azulgrana played for Milan for four seasons. At the same time, he also affirmed that: "I could have continued at Fiorentina, but it is a challenge that I like and if I can help to get promotion I will be happy to do it", now, he is about to achieve it.



In Balotelli's case, his departure from Brescia was somewhat tumultuous and, after having to get back into shape by training in a fourth Italian team, he had the option of playing with his 'older brother'.