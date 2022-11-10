Eddie Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi left out of England's World Cup squad after 'snubbing' Ghana

A photo of Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi

England manager, Gareth Southgate has named his call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Ghanaian duo, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The manager of the Three Lions has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Tottenham Hotspurs striker, Harry Kane as the leader of the playing body.



Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Manchester City's Phil Foden are some of the notable names in Gareth Southgate's final World Cup squad.



The list now comes without Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi whom many Ghanaians were hoping to see in the Black Stars for the World Cup but the duo are yet to take a decision on a possible nationality from England to Ghana.



Callum Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for the Black Stars despite featuring thrice for the Three Lions while Eddie Nketiah is yet to make a senior team appearance for England.



The Three Lions have been paired in Group B alongside the United States of America, Wales, and Iran and will be hoping to better their 4th place finish in the 2018 edition by making it out of the group.

Below is the full England squad:



