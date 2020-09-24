Eddie Nketiah capitalizes on Amartey’s blunder to send Arsenal through to EFL Cup quarterfinal

Eddie Nketiah

In-form Eddie Nketiah demonstrated a sense of sharpness in front of goal after exploiting compatriot Daniel Amartey’s mistake to put the nail in the coffin for Arsenal against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal made 7 changes while visitors Leicester City made 11 during their third round Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.



Ghana defender Daniel Amartey benefitted from Brendan Rodgers’ profusion changes by taking up the right-back spot.



The 25-year-old was heavily involved in the game, displaying his sharpness against the Gunners after his long absence with injury.



It was the Ghanaian first competitive match in 23 months.



However, the former FC Copenhagen came under the spotlight after his late mistake saw Arsenal win the match comfortably.

Eddie Nketiah, who was lurking in the box reacted swiftly to poke home from close range after Amartey failed to clear his lines in a goal-mouth melee situation.



Nketiah’s goal was Mikel Arteta’s side second of the evening after Leicester City’s captain of the game Christian Fuch had put the ball at the back of his own net in the 57th minute.



Arsenal will be waiting to play the winner of next week’s tie between Liverpool and Lincoln in the fourth-round.



Both Amartey and Nketiah played full throttle for their respective clubs.