Eddie Nketiah earns England U-21 call-up

Arsenal's rising star Eddie Nketiah has been selected for England's U21 squad for the Euro qualifiers against Austria and Kosovo.
The youngster has been in the news recently about a possible nationality switch but there is nothing official so far from the player's camp and the GFA.
Coach Charles Akonnor during his tour of Europe spoke to several youngsters of Ghanaian descent but it looks like we are going to miss out on Eddie Nketiah.
Ghana already missed out on Jeremey Doku this week.
Anderlecht's young star Jeremey Doku was named in Belgium's national team squad to face Iceland in the Euro League game next month.
Below is England's U21 squad list
Our #YoungLions are back next month!— England (@England) August 26, 2020
Here's the squad Aidy Boothroyd has named for the #U21EURO qualifiers against Kosovo and Austria:
