Sports News

Eddie Nketiah features in Arsenal's FA cup win against Sheffield United

English-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Edward Nketiah feature for Arsenal this afternoon as the side defeated Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

The English Premier League sides were in action at the Bramall Lane today to seek a win in order to advance to the last four stages of the domestic cup competition.



A good performance from Arsenal in the first half finished with the side leading by a goal to nil courtesy a strike from Nicholas Pepe who converted a penalty kick.



Sheffield United played much better in the second half but struggled to find a way past the matchday opponent. On the 67th minute, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta introduced Eddie Nketia to replace French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

With several changes balancing the play of the two teams, the home team took their chance on the 87th minute as David McGoldrick scored to level the scores.



Jubilations only lasted 3 minutes with Daniel Ceballos finding the back of the net to restore the lead for Arsenal. Eddie Nketia was involved in some good attacking plays by his team and once again proved why he is key for the club.



In line with the win, Arsenal has advanced to the semi-finals of this season's FA Cup competition.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.