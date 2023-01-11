Eddie Nketiah focused on North London Derby against Tottenham

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is upbeat the Gunners 'will be up to it' when they play Manchester City in the FA Cup assignment.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Arsenal striker bagged a brace to help his team overcome Oxford United 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny was also on the scoresheet for the Gunners.



After Monday's win, Mikel Arteta's team will now play Manchester City in the next phase of the annual competition. The Citizens hit Chelsea for four to advance.



Despite the scoreline, Nketiah said it was not an easy outing against the Yellows at the Kassam Stadium before suggesting they will be ready to play City, their main rivals for the Premier League title.



WHAT THEY SAID: "We knew it would not be easy. It is a tough ground, a good crowd, and a tough pitch to play on. We had to stay patient, we had to up the level as it wasn't good enough from us in the first half and I think we did that in the second," Nketiah told ITVSport.



"I am grateful for the opportunities and I just want to keep working and keep helping the team."

The Ghana prospect then commented on the forthcoming City challenge. "We are up for it [City game]. We will recover, focus on Tottenham [on Sunday] first, and after that look to the next games."



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah got his chance for a starting berth in the team after Gabriel Jesus' injury at the World Cup.



Nketiah has scored four goals in as many matches across all competitions after the World Cup and is expected to continue leading the Gunners' attack until first-choice forward Jesus fully recovers.



WHAT NEXT: Nketiah is expected to be among the first names on Arteta's start team sheet on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the North London Derby.