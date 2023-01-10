Eddie Nketiah is better than Haaland, Nunez - Arsenal fans after win over Oxford United

Eddie Nketiah, Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez

Some Arsenal fans have rated Ghana prospect, Eddie Nketiah, as better than Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez following his two goals that helped Arsenal defeat Oxford United 3-0 in the FA Cup on Monday.

The English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah, struck twice in the second half after Mohammed Elneny had scored the first goal to help Arsenal to a comfortable 3-0 win over Oxford United.



Nketiah’s impressive performance caught the attention of his club fans, who took to social media to express their excitement about their striker and rated him as one of the best in the Premier League.



Although Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has scored 21 league goals from 16 matches while Liverpool's DarwinNunez has 5 goals from 13 matches, Arsenal fans believe Nketiah, who has scored 7 goals in 23 matches, is far better.



Below are some comments from Arsenal fans:



If Erling Haaland works hard enough, he might reach Eddie Nketiah's level #OXUARS - @SoletheBanker

Nketiah/Haaland competition is what everyone wants. - @MandelaMinutes



In terms of overall ability, beyond goals, I don’t see how Haaland is better than Nketiah. - @Footbollistic



Nketiah is better than Nunez and Haaland combined. - @23slk



Eddie Nketiah is a better goalscorer than Erling Haaland. - @Kofi1999_



Nketiah is genuinely better than Haaland. - @B123Mahfuz

Nketiah is far better than Nunez, if you disagree, you can argue with your ancestors. - Kenneth Appiahgyei



Nketiah is a good finisher. He should hit the gym build some bully body and pick some pace then he'll be up there with Haaland. - Ochibo Jakisumo



That's his brace ???????????? EDDIE is better than Haaland???????? - Simcard YeGcokama Elisha



Nketiah gave Haaland a 20-goal head start by the way watch this space. - @KLTF_11



Not judging from just today [Monday] but I think Nketiah has good attacking instincts. He'll be very good someday. - Josh Saanmoiyol