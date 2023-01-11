Eddie Nketiah is one of the best athletes at Arsenal - Trainer

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah’s personal trainer Chris Varnavas has explained how he has turned him from a skinny player into a strong striker for Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nketiah, who scored twice in Arsenal’s FA Cup victory against Oxford on Monday, has been one of the on-form strikers, netting four goals in as many matches, with his strength and movement in the box impressive.



Varnavas has now revealed that the striker’s improved form is thanks to his great attitude and the work they have been putting in the gym in the last three years, transforming him from a skinny youngster into a forward that is now bullying defenders.



He displayed all these during Arsenal’s Premier League win over West Ham on Boxing Day when he showed great movement in the box before shrugging of two defenders and firing into the bottom left corner for his first league goal.



WHAT DID HE SAY? “He's [Nketiah] one of the best athletes we've got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment. He's just on another level,” said Varnavas.



“His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength and work on his athleticism. So, like his strength, his speed and his power.”

“So, yeah, we sat down with the family, with himself and we put a plan together. What we do in the gym, we transfer it onto the pitch. That's the most important thing.”



“You saw the other day [against West Ham], he had a good amount of strength to kind of get hold of the defender but also be agile enough to turn efficiently and score an amazing goal as well.”



THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were doubts whether the Ghana prospect would fit into Gabriel Jesus’ shoes when the Brazilian was sidelined by an injury but he has answered that in impressive fashion with his four goals after the World Cup break.



Nketiah, who had not made a Premier League start until the Boxing Day encounter, is enjoying an uninterrupted spell in the team and has repaid his coach’s faith in him, easing the club’s worries about the absent Jesus.



WHAT’S NEXT? Nketiah can grab further headlines if he manages to score in Sunday’s North London Derby away to Tottenham Hotspur.