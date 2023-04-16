0
Eddie Nketiah makes injury return for Arsenal in draw against West Ham United

Eddie Nketiah 4356.jfif Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah made his return from injury for Arsenal on Sunday in the English Premier League against West Ham United.

The 23-year-old was introduced into the game in the 90th-minute mark, replacing captain Martin Odegaard as Arsenal throw away a two-goal lead to draw at London Stadium.

The former England youth star returned to action after a month out due to an injury he sustained against Leicester City.

The visitors scored two goals in a space of ten minutes through Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard before the host pulled one back through Said Benrahma in the 33rd-minute mark.

After the break, English international Bukayo Saka failed to score to extend Arsenal’s lead after missing a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Two minutes later, Jarrod Bowen found the back of the net to level pegging for the host as both teams share the spoils at the end of the game.

Arsenal are now just four points ahead of Manchester City as the battle for the Premier League title continues with few games to end the season.

