Eddie Nketiah reveals why he extended Arsenal contract

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah

English forward of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah, has committed his future to Arsenal by signing a contract extension with the club.

The 24-year-old expressed his deep-rooted connection to Arsenal and the profound influence of his lifelong love for the team on his decision.



Nketiah stated, "I signed a new deal at Arsenal because I love the club. London is home… but I’ve been an Arsenal fan all my life, and that played a significant role."



He also emphasized the importance of discussions with the manager and the development plans set out for him, which further solidified his commitment to Arsenal, saying, "Speaking to the manager and the plans he had for me… I knew I wanted to learn, develop, and help Arsenal FC."



While originally hailing from London, Nketiah embarked on his football journey in Chelsea's youth system. However, in 2015, he left Chelsea due to physical stature concerns. During the same year, he joined the Arsenal academy, steadily progressing through the U-18 and U-23 teams.



His impressive progress earned him a call-up from then-manager Arsène Wenger for a pre-season tour of Australia and China after the 2016/17 season.

Nketiah's decision to extend his contract underlines his deep affection for Arsenal and his determination to contribute to the club's future success.



