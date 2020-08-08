Sports News

Eddie Nketiah's father denies preventing his son from playing for Black Stars

Eddie Nketiah helped Arsenal win the FA Cup last weekend

Eddie Nketiah snr, the father of Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, has denied media reports indicating that he is blocking his son's desire to play for the Black Stars.

Earlier in the week, one Vincent Owusu Appiah, who claimed to be Eddie's uncle, revealed that the player's father did not want the player to play for the Black Stars yet due to the system of the country.



According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams, the father has denied this.

“Eddie Nketiah Snr, father of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, tells me, reports about him preventing his son from playing for Ghana are “made up”.



Says he hasn’t spoken to anyone about Eddie and doesn’t know the so-called “uncle” Vincent Owusu Appiah who spoke to media.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.