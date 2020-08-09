Sports News

Eddie Nketiah's father doesn't know 'phantom' uncle Vincent Owusu Appiah

Father of Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah says he does not know the phantom Vincent Owusu Appiah who last week spoke to Kumasi based Wontumi FM purporting to be uncle of the Arsenal ace.

In the said interview, Vincent Owusu Appiah made some damning comments about the Ghana Football Association having poor structures and that will prevent his 'phantom' nephew from playing for the Black Stars.



He also stated that father of the Arsenal striker says he will never allow his son play for the Black Stars of Ghana as he aims to play for the Three Lions of England.



According to Angel FM's reliable sports journalist, Saddick Adams,he has spoken to the father of the 21-year-old striker who says he does not know anyone by uncle of Eddie Nketiah by name Vincent Owusu Appiah.

“Eddie Nketiah Snr, father of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, tells me, reports about him preventing his son from playing for Ghana are “made up”.



He also adds that he hasn’t spoken to anyone about Eddie and doesn’t know the so-called “uncle” Vincent Owusu Appiah who spoke to media.”

