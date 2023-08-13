Eddie Nketiah scores as Arsenal record nervy win against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium

Eddie Nketiah scored Aresnal's opening goal of the 2023-24 season

Eddie Nketiah scored in Arsenal's first game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The game at the Emirates Stadium ended 2-1 in favour of Arsenal.



Nketiah leading Arsenal's attack lasted 73 minutes, he was replaced by Leandro Trossard. Thomas Partey also started the game and was deployed at right back.



Arsenal had more possession and shots on target throughout the encounter.



The Gunners had a breakthrough in the 26th minute. Martinelli assisted as he teased Danilo with neat footwork before a wonderful turn resulted in the ball dropping to Nketiah. The forward cuts inside before his drilled shot beats Turner via a slight deflection.

In the 32nd minute, Forest appear to have dealt with a corner, but Gibbs-White was robbed of possession. Following a neat subsequent exchange of passes, Saka took aim and bends a stunning 25-yard effort into the far corner.



Nottingham Forest scored a consolation goal in the 82nd minute through Taiwo Awoniyi. Awoniyi's goal was assisted by substitute Anthony Elanga.



Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in their next game while Forest will play Sheffield United.