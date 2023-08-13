Eddie Nketiah shares delight after scoring on Premier League opening day

Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah

Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has reacted after scoring on Premier League opening day to propel Arsenal to victory over Nottingham Forest.

The English-born Ghanaian started and lasted 73 minute as Arsenal cruised to a 2-1 victory at the Emirate Stadium on Saturday.



Nketiah opened the scoring as he got off the mark after just 26 minutes into the game before Bukayo Saka added a second as the Gunners went to recess with a two lead.



Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back few minutes to full time as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Arsenal.



"Start as you mean to go on!," wrote Nketiah on social media after the game.

Manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with the performance of the striker and wants him to keep working hard.



"Delighted for him because he’s a role model. He’s a player that was so disappointed with the absence of Gabby [Jesus], and not to play a final. What he did when he came on the field in the final, was that he changed the game, that’s number one," said Arteta.



"And the second one, the way he trained this week, he was telling me: “gaffer, if I don’t play, you are blind.”. A lot of players come and say: “ah, why am I not playing?”, and you have to try and explain. Other players tell you the reasons why they deserve to play, this is exactly what Eddie does. This is exactly what he did and then he goes onto the pitch, and he performs as well. It’s a clear example and a very good example for everybody," he added.