Edem Mortotsi arrives in Tanzania to complete Young Africans move

Midfielder, Edem Mortotsi

Ghanaian midfielder Edem Mortotsi is close to joining Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 27-year-old has already arrived in Tanzania capital Dar es Salaam to conclude personal terms before signing his contract.



Mortotsi was born in Ghana but grew up in Edmonton in Canada.



He played for FC Edmonton for seven years from April 2013 to December 2020.

The central midfielder made 18 appearances in all competitions in the 2018/2019 season for Edmonton where he provided two assists in the process.



He missed the entire 2020 season through an injury.