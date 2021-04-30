Edmund Ackah set to be named Nzema Kotoko General Manager - Reports

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Edmund Ackah

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Executive Council member, Edmund Ackah is set to be named as the new General Manager of second-tier side Nzema Kotoko, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The National Division One League zone two campaigners have turned their sight on the former Kotoko top official to spearhead their relegation fight.



The popular former Kotoko management member will take over the wheel of the club next month to start the side's relegation battle.



Ackah, a very popular figure within the football architecture, has the experience and the network to lead the Nzema-based side out of the drop zone and fashion out a massive policy direction for the club next season.

The former Medeama management member, who is highly respected, has the full backing of the club's owner to turn the side's fortunes around.



Nzema Kotoko is without a defeat in their last two matches- drawing 0-0 at BYF Academy to move up to 13th on the league table with 19 points from 18 games.