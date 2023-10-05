Edmund Addo gets Black Stars call-up playing zero minutes for club this season

Red Star Belgrade midfielder, Edmund Addo

Red Star Belgrade midfielder, Edmund Addo, has not played a single minute of club football since the last international break in September.

However, the Red Star Belgrade player has been handed a Black Stars call up by head coach Chris Hughton for the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America later this month - October.



The 23-year-old is yet to play a club game this season and is still waiting for his competitive Red Star Belgrade debut.



Addo will be hoping he gets some minutes from the games against the USA and Mexico.



The game against Mexico, who are the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions, will be played in the United States as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour.

This fixture comes off on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will face the United States of America in the second international friendly on October 17, 2023.



That will be three days after the game against Mexico.