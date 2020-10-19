Edmund Addo nets as Senica suffer defeat to Ruzomberok

Ghanaian player, Edmund Addo

Skillful midfielder, Edmund Addo was on the scoresheet for FK Senica when they visited Ruzomberok on matchday 10 of the Slovak Super Liga last Saturday.

The 20-year-old put his team ahead in the 54th minute after a pulsating first half ended goalless. Addo smashed home from a corner kick after Ruzomberok's defense failed to deal with the cross from a seemingly lack of concentration.



Edmund Addo was fortunate as the ball fell to him at right place at the right time, to put joy in the hearts of his teammates and smile on their face in what looked like a hard-earned victory for the visitors.

Unfortunately, there was no glory in sight for the away team, as the home side pulled level in the 87 minute. Ruzomberok threw caution to the wind a minute later to secure a win through an own goal by Senica defender Jose Carrillo.



Edmund, who is deployed in a center back role, lasted the entire 90 minutes and has registered his third goal of the season in 10 matches.