Edmund Addo on target for Spartak Subotica in 1-1 draw against Mladost

Edmund Addo98643.jpeg Edmund Addo (middle) in action

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Edmund Addo was in action for Spartak Subotica on Sunday afternoon and helped the team to earn a 1-1 draw.

In the Round 34 match of the Serbian Super Liga campaign for the 2022/23 season, the Black Stars midfielder missed out on a starting role.

He was, however, introduced in the second half to help his team fight for a comeback.

Before coming on, Mladost GAT had taken control of the match and was en route to securing a 1-0 win.

This was after Nemanja Milic scored in the 57th minute to give the home team the lead.

Late in the game, midfielder Edmund Addo scored in the 84th minute to restore parity to the game.

With both teams unable to score again, the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

This is the first goal Edmund Addo has scored in 13 appearances in the Serbian Super Liga since signing for the team.

Source: footballghana.com
