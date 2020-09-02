Sports News

Edmund Addo scores as FK Senica thrash Kalinkovo 7-0 in the Slovak Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo scored as FK Senica thrashed minnows Kalinkovo 7-0 on the road in the Slovak Cup on Tuesday.

Senica travelled to the Bratislava region with an in-form Addo who is a subject of a number of transfer interests from clubs in Austria, Italy and Turkey.



He needed only only few minutes off the bench in the 61st, scoring in the 67th.

Despite rotating between offensive and defensive midfield, Addo has now scored twice in this infant stage of the season.



He is expected to start as usual when Senica returns to the Slovak Supa Liga, away at Zlate Moravce, after the international break.

