Edmund Baidoo scores as Sogndal holds Åsane to a 1-1 draw

Edmund Baidoo celebrating with his teammates

Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo scored in Sogndal's 1-1 draw against Åsane in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The 18-year-old, who started the game at the Åsane Arena, played the full 90 minutes and was instrumental in Sogndal's draw.



The deadlock was broken 34 minutes into the game following a brilliant team effort. A slick combination on the left flank saw Oliver Hintsa being played through, but his finish was saved by the Åsane goalkeeper. However, the rebound fell kindly to Baidoo, who made no mistake in slotting the ball home to give Sogndal a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, both teams created good scoring opportunities, but none were able to convert until the 86th minute when Magnus Bruun-Hanssen scored to draw the game level.



Baidoo has been in impressive form this season, making three appearances, scoring twice, and providing one assist in the 1st Division.