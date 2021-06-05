Education is vital because today football is scientific - Abedi Ayew

Legendary former Black Stars captain, Abedi Ayew Pele has said that it is imperative for footballers to take their education very seriously as it will enure to their own benefit.

He said that footballers must be able to read and write and must also be able to speak several languages as it will help their careers.



According to Abedi, the modern-day footballer must be educated so as to be influential in the locker room.



The maestro as he is affectionately called was speaking in an interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave.



“Education is extremely important because today the game is scientific."

He added, “There is tactical movement, before a coach leaves the dressing room, he has to write that tomorrow we have this program and you must be able to read."



“You also have to ensure that the contract that you are going to sign you understand everything there. You have managers but you must be able to understand and debate the managers.”



