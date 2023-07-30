Edward Afum criticizes Hearts of Oak leadership over player recruitment

Former Hearts of Oak forward Edward Afum

Former Hearts of Oak forward Edward Afum has expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's leadership for signing players without a substantive head coach.

Before announcing the first batch of the technical team, management had already signed two players into the team (Kevin Osei Assibey and Liventius Arthur).



And Afum believes that is not the best way to go, and has therefore pointed out player recruitment as the primary issue affecting his former club.



He believes that signing players without a coach in place is not beneficial for the team and criticized the involvement of board members in player signings.

“I have a problem with these things, why don’t wait for the coach to buy players he thinks he can work with them? They always buy players for the coach and as am talking, they have not signed a coach yet” he reacted to a post shared by Happy FM on social media.



Hearts of Oak finished 12th in the immediate past Ghana Premier League campaign.