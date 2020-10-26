Edward Sarpong earns a point for Esperance de Lagos in Portuguese third-tier

Edward Sarpong

Ghana youth defender Edward Sarpong rescued Esperance de Lagos from defeat in the Portuguese third-tier on Saturday.

The left-back scored the equalizer for his side in their 1-1 draw at Vitória Setúbal in the Campeonato de Portugal Prio



Sarpong connected home a cross from the right to level the scores after 31 minutes.

Last week, he scored his season's first goal in the 3-0 drubbing of SC Mineiro Aljustrelense.



Sarpong played for Ghana at the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where they missed out on qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.