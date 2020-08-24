Sports News

Edwin Gyasi delighted after completing Yilport Samsunspor move

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has expressed his delights after completing his move to Turkish club Yilport Samsunspor.

The 29-year old penned a two year deal with an option of a further year with the club, following the end of his contract with Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia.



Gyasi wants to make history with Samsunspor, insisting he wants to achieve something magnificent with them.



"I am delighted to join this club," Gyasi said.



"I have been warmly welcomed by the club and I must say I am grateful to everyone here at the club."

"I pledge to give my best and make history with the club by achieving something magnificent," he added.



Gyasi has previously being linked with a move to giants Besiktas JK with reports suggesting he agreed a two-year deal.



The FC Twente Enschede and AZ Alkmaar youth player managed only three appearances in the Bulgarian league last season.



Gyasi has also had stints with De Graafschap, Roda JC, Heracles Almelo, Aalesund and FC Dallas.

