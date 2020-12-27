Edwin Gyasi features in Samsunspor away win against Ankaraspor

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi

Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi put up another magnificent performance in Samsunspor's away win on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old winger has been a key player for the Red and Whites in the ongoing season after joining the club this summer.



Samsunspor was hosted by Ankaraspor at the Ottoman Stadium in the TFF League 1 game.



Gokhan Alsan put the away side in front in the 26th minute through a spot-kick.



However, the home side leveled up with Beykan Simsek scoring in the 40th minute.

After the recess, Burak Calik scored in the 76th minutes or seal the win for Samsunspor to end the game 2-1.



Gyasi, who was instrumental in the game lasted the entire duration of the game and was rated 6.6 percent.



The all-important win has sent Samsunspor to the 3rd position with 30 points.



Samsunspor will host Adanaspor on Sunday, January 3 at the Canik 19 May Stadium.