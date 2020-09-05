Sports News

Edwin Gyasi turning heads with good form at Samsunspor training

Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi has started off with impressive form in training at his new club, Samsunspor.

The winger recently joined the Turkish lower-tier outfit on a free transfer to give them a squad boots ahead of the upcoming football season.



Having started training at the club, Edwin Gyasi is continually displaying explosive form. The technical team of the Turkish club has been impressed not only with his displays but his work ethics as well.



He was in line to play his first game for Samsunspor against Konyaspor but the friendly encounter was canceled as a result of recorded cases of the Coronavirus.

This weekend, Gyasi will have the chance to make his first bow for the team when they take on Giresunspor.



The 29-year old has joined Yilport Samsunspor with a lot of prospects and will be expected to carry the team on his shoulders when the 2020/2021 football season commences.



In the past, the winger played for teams including AZ, De Graafschap, FC Twente, Aalesund, CSKA Sofia, and some others.

