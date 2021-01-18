Edwin Gyimah named Man of the Match as Black Leopards beat Orlando Pirates

Gyimah played the entire duration and he put up a classy performance

Edwin Gyimah was named Man of the Match as Black Leopards recorded a 2-0 win his former side Orlando Pirates on Sunday afternoon in the DStv Premiership.

Lidoda Duvha collected the points thanks to an own goal from Innocent Maela and Roderick Kabwe.



The win helped Black Leopards moved off the foot of the table.



Gyimah played the entire duration and he put up a classy performance.



The centre-back is urging his teammates to remain focused to put shoulders to the wheel to maintain their winning form.



"First of all thanks to an Almighty God for this day because he's the only one who knows what will happen this day, it was a great game, Pirates has quality players, they're a big team," Gyimah told SuperSport TV after receiving his Man of the Match award.

"I think it's high time we don't concede, most of our games we take the lead and let it go in the end. But this time around the boys worked hard, we worked collectively and everything went well for us.



"When you check our previous games, we've been playing very well it's just that we lose concentration, small mistakes cost us but we're getting there. We're understanding ourselves now," he said.



"Today I'm very happy for the boys, I thank the technical team and the Chairman for this opportunity. We have to take responsibility, we have players who have something to protect, have a lead to protect, so we have a huge responsibility for this team.



''I make sure I work hard for this team to get out of this position."