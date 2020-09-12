Sports News

Edwin Gyimah's agent ashamed for apologizing to Black Leopards on behalf of AWOL player

Ghanaian player, Edwin Gyimah

Edwin Gyimah's agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has sincerely apologized to the management of Black Leopards after the Ghana international went AWOL.

Gyimah left camp on Wednesday as the Leopards began their Premier Soccer League survival campaign with a 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town.



According to reports, the quick-tempered defender left Lidoda Dhuva after the final day 3-0 defeat to league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.



It is believed that the defender was furious after learning that the club would compete in the relegation/ promotion playoffs and refuted to stay on.

"I don't want to say too much, but I am distancing myself from Edwin Gyimah. I won't comment about him leaving the club but what I need to do is humbly apologise to Black Leopards, because they told me about his history, and I told them that the player has changed. So I would like to apologize to the Chief (Thidiela) and Elijah who made things happen for him at the team," Mulovhedzi told Soccer Laduma.



"I want to apologise for the pain he has caused the team because whatever he has done there has also damaged my image as an agent."



Gyimah was key for Black Leopards this term and he made 23 appearances in all competitions.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.