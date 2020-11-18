Egypt Premier League Ceramica Cleopatra FC sign Winful Cobbinah

Midfielder Winful Cobbinah

Newly promoted Egypt Premier League side Ceramica Cleopatra FC have signed Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Hearts of Oak player completed the move on Tuesday after passing medicals.



Cobbinah is joining Ceramica on a free transfer after his contract with Albanian giants KF Tirana ended last month.



The 29-year-old becomes the 12th player to join the Giza based side as they aim at maintaining their status in the Egyptian top-flight in their maiden appearance.

Cobbinah was a key member of the Ghana squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.



He scored one of the goals when the Black Stars beat Nigeria 4-1 in the finals of the tournament.