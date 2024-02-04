Egypt sacks head coach Rui Vitoria after dismal 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign

Rui Vitoria

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced the sacking of head coach, Rui Vitoria, in the aftermath of the national team's exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The decision, finalized during a board of directors meeting on Sunday, signifies the end of Vitoria's tenure, prompted by the team's failure to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals.



The pivotal moment leading to this decision was getting knocked out on penalties by DR Congo.



The disappointment of falling short in the tournament played a decisive role in the EFA's resolution to part ways with the Portuguese coach.

Following the conclusion of the African Cup of Nations, the Egyptian Football Association has initiated the search for a new head coach to guide the national team in future endeavors.



Notably, Vitoria, who assumed the role in July 2022, replacing Ehab Galal, was under a four-year contract that has now been terminated. His contract was set to run until 2026.