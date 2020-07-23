Sports News

Egyptian club Wadi Degla denies Gyan links

Asamoah Gyan is reportedly on the verge of joining the Egyptian club

Egyptian Club Wadi Degla have denied reports linking Ghana attacker Asamoah Gyan to the Club.

Gyan was reported to be on his way to the Egyptian Premier League side after talks with the Club.



But according to Egyptian Football portal Kingfut, the reports has no grounds after sources at Degla denied having contact with the 34-year-old.



The striker is currently without a Club after leaving Indian side NorthEast United.

Despite not announcing his retirement from the game, the Ghana legend has been keeping himself active with his new found tennis sport.



He could give a last shot with a Club before hanging his boots as a footballer.



The forward who holds the record as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51goals to his credit has previously featured for Udinese, Modena, Sunderland, Al Ain, Kayseripsor and Al Ahli.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.