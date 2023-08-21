Egyptian legend Aboutrika, social media users troll Chelsea after shocking defeat to West Ham

Former Egyptian player, Mohamed Aboutrika

Former Egyptian player, Mohamed Aboutrika and some football fans trolled Chelsea following their 3-1 loss to West Ham United.

Mohamed Aboutrika and some football fans were shocked to see the Blues who have invested a lot in the transfer market lose to the Hammers.



Mohamed Aboutrika who spoke with beIN SPORTS said, “The billion-pound squad [Chelsea] took a point in the first two matches. You who say Guardiola spends, oh he spends, but he spends smartly on a deserving need and takes championships.”



Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored the first goal for Chelsea but Michail Antonio levelled with a powerful strike to make it 1-1. Chelsea had a chance to steal the lead but Enzo Fernandez missed a penalty.



Nayef Aguerd later put West Ham ahead but was sent off in the 67th minute for his second yellow card.



Chelsea failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage, and Lucas Paqueta's late penalty in added time sealed West Ham's win after Moises Caicedo brought him down.

After the game, some football fans took to social media to troll Chelsea.



Below are some of the comments





In case you missed it



Moises Caicedo lost the ball 8 times

Committed 2 fouls

Conceded a penalty

Very useless Shot off target

Prayer at full-time



All on his debut against 10 man Westham pic.twitter.com/7MsWUUr0uL — Olawale Adigun (@SportsAdigun) August 21, 2023

How to waste 1,297,779,260.00 cedis on Moises Caicedo pic.twitter.com/iSyAaKuHE2 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) August 20, 2023

Caicedo's mum to Caiceido when he returns home after conceding a penalty on his debut.???? pic.twitter.com/NyrwwZEJHJ — fegGuy (@ResidenceFynBoy) August 21, 2023

Enzo: Missed a penalty for Chelsea



Caicedo: Gave a penalty to West Ham pic.twitter.com/PbPKvsspiD — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 20, 2023

Enzo: you for unlock me



Caicedo: you you for unlock me pic.twitter.com/Z182drEzyz — Formula???? (@1realFormula) August 21, 2023

“I like to tackle a lot”



Caicedo ~ 23 pic.twitter.com/BQgq75Jcuf — Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) August 21, 2023

Chelsea fans denying their club up and down, don't be fazed, these are early days, lots of positives to look out for ???????????? pic.twitter.com/quprD9SskK — my father's son (@chubbiano) August 20, 2023

Good morning REDS, Chelsea fans can collect their greeting from £115m OdumoduPINK ???? pic.twitter.com/Y58gGI8S00 — Nueladedoyinfirsty (@Nueladedoyinfi1) August 21, 2023

I have to wait for another weekend to troll Chelsea and Manchester United fans????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g8y6OKrr7i — Kofi Aberantier???????????????? (@GodasOnn) August 21, 2023

Chelsea fans : play players based on merit



Mudryk comes on , plays horribly



Chelsea fans : Start him next game to give him confidence pic.twitter.com/Lhe3546Iy3 — nkunku’s houseboy???? (@iamyourspec) August 21, 2023

JNA/KPE