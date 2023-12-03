Egyptian side Pyramids deny links to sign Medeama’s Jonathan Sowah

Jonathan Sowah

Egyptian Premier League club Pyramids FC have denied reports that they are interested in signing Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah.

Egyptian website, Yallakora, reports that a source from the club has rejected the rumours about their interest in the 24-year-old.



Pyramids stated that there is no truth to the reports and that Sowah's name is not being considered for the upcoming transfer window.



The source emphasised that there is no vacancy in Pyramids' foreign player roster, and they won't release a player currently participating in the CAF Champions League to join another team in the same competition.

Jonathan Sowah scored 12 goals in 20 appearances in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season as they were crowned champions for the first time.



He also led the club’s charge for a first-ever appearance in the CAF Champions League group stage.



Pyramids FC are participating in the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history, competing in a group with Sundowns, FC Nouadhibou, and Mazembe.