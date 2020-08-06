Sports News

Egyptian side Pyramids desperate to keep wantaway striker John Antwi

Ghana international John Antwi

Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC is keen holding on to in-demand Ghanaian striker John Antwi amid widespread reports regarding his long-term future.

Antwi, 28, joined the Cairo-based club in a high-profile move from Misr El-Makassa.



However, the Ghanaian striker failed to flourish in his first season after scoring just two goals in 17 matches.



This has led to claims Pyramids FC is ready to release him but with clubs circling around him, the North African side is keen to keep him.



But a source within the club is quoted to have said that the Egyptian side is not ready to let him go.

"John Antwi is one of the main pillars of the team, and it is difficult to ignore his immense technical support to the team. We are not ready no matter let him go. We want him to stay," a source is quoted as saying.



Antwi had an impressive 40 goals and 10 assists in 76 appearances for Misr El-Makassa since joining them from Al Ahly in 2017.



The 26-year-old is also the Egyptian Premier League all-time top foreign goalscorer with 70 goals, beating the likes of Ernest Papa Arko, Minusu Buba, Amado Flavio, and more.

