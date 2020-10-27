Eight Ghana Premier League clubs cleared to use home venues for 2020/21 season

Accra Sports Stadium

The club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has cleared eight clubs to host their matches at preferred venues ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The board inspected the venues presented by all 18 top-flight clubs and they have given eight clubs the go-ahead.



The eight clubs include giants Accra Hearts of Oak and record Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.



The two will be using the Accra Sports Stadium alongside Accra Great Olympics, Legon Cities FC, and Inter Allies.

Aduana Stars, WAFA, and Ebusua Dwarfs' home venues have also been approved by the club licensing board.



The league will commence on November 13.



