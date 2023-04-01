0
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner explains Ansgar Knauff's best position

Ansgar Knauff 2122 3 Ansgar Knauff

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner has frequently had to improvise when it comes to selecting players because of injuries.

Jesper Lindstrom's absence, for instance, led to the use of winger Ansgar Knauff in a slightly more offensive style.

When Eintracht Frankfurt faced Serie A league leaders Napoli in the Champions League, the improvisation didn't work out.

"Ansgar has his greatest strengths in the 3-4-3 system, as he has played it many times before. In Napoli we let him play up front to get his pace into the game. We didn't quite manage that," Glasner said. 

"I think Ansgar's greatest potential lies in the wing position because he's someone who finds it easier when he has the game in front of him and can use his pace," Glasner added

"It's just his by far best position. We try to use the players in their best positions. Even if they sometimes have to plug holes,”

