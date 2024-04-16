Ejisu NPP primary: Chairman Wontumi explains why Kwesi Nyantakyi lost

Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has shed light on the outcome of the Ejisu parliamentary contest, particularly regarding the performance of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Chairman Wontumi, speaking in an interview on Adom FM on April 15, 2024, offered some insight into Nyantakyi's performance, citing health issues as a contributing factor to his subdued campaign efforts.



"In every election, you should be able to monitor and follow keenly to win, but that did not happen for Nyantakyi. He was critically ill at the last minute and couldn’t campaign as he should have but he has done well and I’m not surprised,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



The primary, held on Saturday, April 13, saw a total of 1081 delegates participating in the electoral process, with nine aspirants contending for the parliamentary slot. Among them, Nyantakyi secured only 35 votes.



Dr. Evans Duah emerged with 63 votes, while Portia Acheampong Abronye, received a mere 6 votes. Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah both garnered 2 votes each, while Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey ended with zero votes. Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, clinched victory with an impressive 394 votes.



The parliamentary primary was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah. With the primary concluded, the Electoral Commission (EC) is poised to conduct a by-election on April 30 to elect Kumah's successor.

