Ejisu by-election: NPP will not disqualify Kwesi Nyantakyi - Wontumi

NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako

The New Patriotic Party’s [NPP] Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako alias Wontumi has revealed that former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be disqualified from contesting for the Ejisu constituency seat.

Wontumi explained that he sees no wrong in Nyantakyi’s quest to contest the by-elections despite having an ongoing legal battle.



Wontumi asserted that the power to disqualify Nyantakyi rests on the court and not the NPP.



“Nyantakyi’s issue with Anas won’t disqualify him. I really don’t want to interfere in people’s matters, so anyone can come and pick up their forms. It is not our duty to disqualify people. If Nyantakyi goes to the contest and wins, fine; if he doesn’t win, that’s fine too,” Wontumi said on Adom FM.

According to him, although Nyantakyi is a prominent figure he is going to have a run for his money against some formidable opponents.



“Those he is contesting the seat with are not easy. So if the court has not found him guilty, who am I to deem him guilty in whatever situation he finds himself in? Let’s allow everyone to be free,” he said.



JNA/EK