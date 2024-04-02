Ejisu by-elections: Kwesi Nyantakyi to pick forms today

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is set to pick forms today, April 2, 2024 to contest the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report by Sportsworldghana.com, Nyantakyi is scheduled to officially pick up his forms on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, and submit it on Thursday, April 4th, 2024.



The Ejisu Constituency seat became vacant following the passing of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.



As a native of Kwaso in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal district, the former GFA president is eligible to contest for the seat.



In an interview in Kumasi at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign team, Nyantakyi subtly revealed his intentions to participate in the Ejisu by-election.

“The Ejisu by-election will definitely come on, but the timetable has not been published yet, so we don’t know those who want to contest. Since I come from there and I have the right to contest, at the right time, we’ll see what will happen.



“But at the moment, we are mourning the demise of a very dear son of the constituency. The Member of Parliament is a big loss to the constituency and let’s see what happens after the one week,” Nyantakyi stated.



