Ekuban hospitalised in Turkey suspected of coronavirus after Ghana friendlies

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban has been hospitalised in Turkey after showing strong symptoms of Coronavirus with a very high temperature following his return to Trabzonspor after two friendly matches with the national team, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year-old was also the room-mate of Bernard Mensah during the Black Stars one-week training camp in the Turkish city of Antalya and the Besiktas midfielder has tested positive for the deadly disease.



Ekuban, a key suspect for the disease following his roommate Mensah's positive test, was rushed to the hospital by medical doctors of Trabzonspor with 39 degrees temperature and fell ill with a fever which are key signs of the virus.



However, the tests on Ekuban came out negative and doctors are not leaving anything to chance and have asked him to quarantine himself at home while he is monitored.



But more tests are scheduled to be carried out on the striker on Sunday and Monday to see if he has been infected.



With the full status of a person to be discovered after 14 days of coming into contact with an infected person, Ekuban must now pray that subsequent tests don't turn out to be positive.



But with the very high temperature, he is a likely candidate for the virus so Trabzonspor excluded him from their squad that was defeated 2-0 by Basaksehir on Saturday night.

Ekuban will become the sixth Ghana national team person to test positive for coronavirus if the tests prove positive following the Black Stars friendly matches against Mali and Qatar over the past seven days.



This comes after Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams, Besiktas midfielder Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Bernard Mensah and Black Stars management committee member Jones Abu Alhassan were confirmed to have contracted the virus during the training camp in Turkey.



The latest revelation will raise serious concerns for the Ghana football authorities who would be in the race to discover the full extent of infections in the team when they played the matches against Mali and Qatar.



Fears over the Black Stars were raised when four players from the Mali side were confirmed to have contracted the virus and it was feared it could be spread to the Ghana national team when they played their West African rivals.



The full extent would be known this weekend when all players would have returned to their club sides where they are likely to face more stringent tests.



It will also give the Ghana FA the idea on how to prepare and protect its players and officials during their upcoming matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.