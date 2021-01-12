‘El Carpentarno’ – Asante Kotoko star Fabio Gama gets new name

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

In the latest post on the social media pages of Asante Kotoko, the club has released an artwork to depict the importance of midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama following his outstanding performance on Monday afternoon.

The Brazilian was in action for the Porcupine Warriors when they locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium with Liberty Professionals for the matchday eight game in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Making his full debut, the 27-year-old dazzled with his performance and wowed the crowd with his touches, passing, body swerve, and other qualities.



Having enjoyed social media trends after the match, Fabio Gama continues to get the attention with the latest artwork posted on the social media pages of Asante Kotoko attracting further attention.



The photo which was released by the club depicts the Brazilian as a carpenter getting work done to lock up clubs in coffins with the caption “EL’ CA R P E N T A R N O. The FIXER Fabio Gama.”

See the post on Twitter below:



