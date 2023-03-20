El Clasico: Barcelona go 12 points clear at the top of LaLiga

Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table

Real took an early lead in El Clasico after a bizarre own goal from Ronald Araujo. Xavi’s side, however, levelled the scoreline moments before half-time courtesy of a neat finish from Sergi Roberto.



Both sides pressed for a winner in the second half, with Real substitute Marco Asensio having a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check. And it was Barca that stole the three points at Camp Nou after Franck Kessie slotted home from a slick counter-attack in stoppage time.

With 12 games remaining in the league season, Barca’s victory was a pivotal moment in the La Liga title race.