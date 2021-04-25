El Entag El Harby midfielder Abdul Wahab Annan out for 6-8 months with injury

Abdul Wahab Annan

Ghanaian and El Entag El Harby midfielder, Abdul Wahab Annan's season has been shattered as he has suffered a season-ending injury that could even rule him out of action for some part of next season.

The player suffered a tear in his cruciate ligament when his side faced Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League match.



His season has ended with a serious injury sustained and he is expected to be out for between 6-8 months after undergoing surgery to correct the damage done to his ligaments.



This has been confirmed by the club's director of football Khaled Madi who confirmed the player's season-ending injury.



"Wahab Anan season ended with the military production, we will miss its services because it was one of the basic elements."

He added, "We face great misfortune, whether through results or injuries, but we have great confidence in the improvement of the team's position in the league table."



He continued that, "We played a good match against Ceramica Cleopatra. The team was able to defend and strengthen the goal, but the opponent equalized."



"We were in dire need of victory because of the team's position in the tournament, but we are confident in our ability to correct the situation," He concluded.